Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym bbq/grill

Updated 1/1 in the Heights! - Super cute 1 bed, 1 bath condo located in desirable Heights area! On the jogging/biking trail. Close to shops and restaurants. Newly refinished wood floor, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer in the unit, lot's of storage! Gorgeous courtyard with outdoor grills for tenants to share. Gym inside the complex. Secure gated community! Beautiful property! Desirable area! Ready to move in!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4819396)