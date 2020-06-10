All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14467 Platzer Drive

14467 Platzer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14467 Platzer Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2013

Deposits: $1,600.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14467 Platzer Drive have any available units?
14467 Platzer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14467 Platzer Drive have?
Some of 14467 Platzer Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14467 Platzer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14467 Platzer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14467 Platzer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14467 Platzer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14467 Platzer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14467 Platzer Drive offers parking.
Does 14467 Platzer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14467 Platzer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14467 Platzer Drive have a pool?
No, 14467 Platzer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14467 Platzer Drive have accessible units?
No, 14467 Platzer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14467 Platzer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14467 Platzer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

