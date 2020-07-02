All apartments in Houston
14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane

14435 Kingston Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14435 Kingston Cove Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Immaculate Mediterranean interior corner lot property nestled at a quiet cul de sac street with a roundabout, fabulous location for families with kids and so close to lake and walking trails. The property offers a unique floorplan with an Open layout for today's lifestyle. Double height foyer with winding wood staircase, Dining Room with views of charming courtside yard and open to main Living Room, Gourmet Kitchen and Breakfast area all with splendid views of backyard, which lets in lots of natural light to the home. Master Retreat and sought after secondary ensuite bedroom downstairs, handsome study with built in desk, 3 car garage not in tandem and a vast backyard great for gardening. At second level presents good size game room and 3 spacious bedrooms. This property offers a warm comforting home feel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane have any available units?
14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane have?
Some of 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane offers parking.
Does 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane have a pool?
No, 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane has accessible units.
Does 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane has units with dishwashers.

