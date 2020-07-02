14435 KINGSTON COVE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Immaculate Mediterranean interior corner lot property nestled at a quiet cul de sac street with a roundabout, fabulous location for families with kids and so close to lake and walking trails. The property offers a unique floorplan with an Open layout for today's lifestyle. Double height foyer with winding wood staircase, Dining Room with views of charming courtside yard and open to main Living Room, Gourmet Kitchen and Breakfast area all with splendid views of backyard, which lets in lots of natural light to the home. Master Retreat and sought after secondary ensuite bedroom downstairs, handsome study with built in desk, 3 car garage not in tandem and a vast backyard great for gardening. At second level presents good size game room and 3 spacious bedrooms. This property offers a warm comforting home feel!