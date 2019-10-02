14355 Memorial Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court conference room carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room

Let us reminisce of more innocent times. When news was just boring rather than fake. When string cheese was a viable lunch item. When video games involved saving princesses. Before that president (of your local intramural kickball league) that you really don't like came to power. Let your mind swim in the simpler days when you could just scroll through 2 to 3 cable channels before giving up and playing basketball outside. Ah. The good ol days. Similarly, may this fabulous modern houston apartment remind of these innocent days. With it's red brick walls, it's leather seated movie theatre, and cool jungle gym playground thing. Come check it out!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Real Solid Oak Flooring



Private Patio/Balconies With Stunning Views



High 20 Foot Ceilings



Farmhouse Style Gourmet Sink



Stainless Steel Kitchen Whirlpool Appliances



Gourmet Style Kitchens



Luxurious Designer Carpet



Large Dressing Area



Designer Master Baths With Over-Sized Soaking Tubs



Pre-Wired Intrusion Alarms



Private Attached Garages



White Island Quartz



Designer Track And Pendant Lighting



Large Cut Stone Floors Throughout The Kitchen Area



Spacious Walk-In Closets



All Bedrooms Can Accommodate A King Size Bed



Large Separate Enclosed Showers



Marble Vanities And Stone Floors Throughout Bathrooms



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Resort Style Pool With Waterfall



Poolside Outdoor Kitchens With Grills



Enjoy Direct Access To Hershey Park



Local Dog Parks Located Inside Of Terry Hershey Park



Complimentary Coffee Machine



TV And Media Integration On Equipment



We Are Pet Friendly



Lush Finger Signature Landscaping



Free Outdoor Wi-Fi Access



All-Terrain Bike Rentals For Residents



Multiple Work Stations With Both PC & Mac



Private Executive Conference Room



24-Hour State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center



24-Hour Resident Club Room



_________________________



Having trouble finding a new apartment?



Hello! We're Taco Street Locating. We're cool apartment locator people. We're cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that's not important. We help people find apartments. And we're free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you're looking for! We'll make it all easy.