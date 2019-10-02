14355 Memorial Dr

Amenities
Let us reminisce of more innocent times. When news was just boring rather than fake. When string cheese was a viable lunch item. When video games involved saving princesses. Before that president (of your local intramural kickball league) that you really don't like came to power. Let your mind swim in the simpler days when you could just scroll through 2 to 3 cable channels before giving up and playing basketball outside. Ah. The good ol days. Similarly, may this fabulous modern houston apartment remind of these innocent days. With it's red brick walls, it's leather seated movie theatre, and cool jungle gym playground thing. Come check it out!
Apartment Amenities
Real Solid Oak Flooring
Private Patio/Balconies With Stunning Views
High 20 Foot Ceilings
Farmhouse Style Gourmet Sink
Stainless Steel Kitchen Whirlpool Appliances
Gourmet Style Kitchens
Luxurious Designer Carpet
Large Dressing Area
Designer Master Baths With Over-Sized Soaking Tubs
Pre-Wired Intrusion Alarms
Private Attached Garages
White Island Quartz
Designer Track And Pendant Lighting
Large Cut Stone Floors Throughout The Kitchen Area
Spacious Walk-In Closets
All Bedrooms Can Accommodate A King Size Bed
Large Separate Enclosed Showers
Marble Vanities And Stone Floors Throughout Bathrooms
Community Amenities
Resort Style Pool With Waterfall
Poolside Outdoor Kitchens With Grills
Enjoy Direct Access To Hershey Park
Local Dog Parks Located Inside Of Terry Hershey Park
Complimentary Coffee Machine
TV And Media Integration On Equipment
We Are Pet Friendly
Lush Finger Signature Landscaping
Free Outdoor Wi-Fi Access
All-Terrain Bike Rentals For Residents
Multiple Work Stations With Both PC & Mac
Private Executive Conference Room
24-Hour State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center
24-Hour Resident Club Room
