Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14355 Memorial Dr
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

14355 Memorial Dr

14355 Memorial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14355 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
conference room
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Let us reminisce of more innocent times. When news was just boring rather than fake. When string cheese was a viable lunch item. When video games involved saving princesses. Before that president (of your local intramural kickball league) that you really don't like came to power. Let your mind swim in the simpler days when you could just scroll through 2 to 3 cable channels before giving up and playing basketball outside. Ah. The good ol days. Similarly, may this fabulous modern houston apartment remind of these innocent days. With it's red brick walls, it's leather seated movie theatre, and cool jungle gym playground thing. Come check it out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Real Solid Oak Flooring

Private Patio/Balconies With Stunning Views

High 20 Foot Ceilings

Farmhouse Style Gourmet Sink

Stainless Steel Kitchen Whirlpool Appliances

Gourmet Style Kitchens

Luxurious Designer Carpet

Large Dressing Area

Designer Master Baths With Over-Sized Soaking Tubs

Pre-Wired Intrusion Alarms

Private Attached Garages

White Island Quartz

Designer Track And Pendant Lighting

Large Cut Stone Floors Throughout The Kitchen Area

Spacious Walk-In Closets

All Bedrooms Can Accommodate A King Size Bed

Large Separate Enclosed Showers

Marble Vanities And Stone Floors Throughout Bathrooms

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resort Style Pool With Waterfall

Poolside Outdoor Kitchens With Grills

Enjoy Direct Access To Hershey Park

Local Dog Parks Located Inside Of Terry Hershey Park

Complimentary Coffee Machine

TV And Media Integration On Equipment

We Are Pet Friendly

Lush Finger Signature Landscaping

Free Outdoor Wi-Fi Access

All-Terrain Bike Rentals For Residents

Multiple Work Stations With Both PC & Mac

Private Executive Conference Room

24-Hour State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center

24-Hour Resident Club Room

_________________________

Having trouble finding a new apartment?

Hello! We're Taco Street Locating. We're cool apartment locator people. We're cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that's not important. We help people find apartments. And we're free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you're looking for! We'll make it all easy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14355 Memorial Dr have any available units?
14355 Memorial Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14355 Memorial Dr have?
Some of 14355 Memorial Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14355 Memorial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14355 Memorial Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14355 Memorial Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14355 Memorial Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14355 Memorial Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14355 Memorial Dr offers parking.
Does 14355 Memorial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14355 Memorial Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14355 Memorial Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14355 Memorial Dr has a pool.
Does 14355 Memorial Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 14355 Memorial Dr has accessible units.
Does 14355 Memorial Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14355 Memorial Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

