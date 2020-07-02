14327 Mossy Gate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities game room on-site laundry pool

Location, Location, Location! This charming townhome is uniquely located in the Energy Corridor close to shopping and dining but tucked away in the gated, resort style community of Enclave at Briargreen where you will enjoy many afternoons at the beautifully maintained resort style pool and meticulously manicured grounds. This home is situated at the end of the street so no through traffic with a large fenced backyard for maximum privacy. Inside you'll find wood floors through out the first floor with an open concept floor plan and a kitchen that overlooks the family room perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you have all the bedrooms with laundry facilities and a game room. This well maintained, nuetrally decorated home is waiting for you to make it your own. Welcome Home!