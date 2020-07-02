All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14327 Mossy Gate Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14327 Mossy Gate Lane
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:43 PM

14327 Mossy Gate Lane

14327 Mossy Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14327 Mossy Gate Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
Location, Location, Location! This charming townhome is uniquely located in the Energy Corridor close to shopping and dining but tucked away in the gated, resort style community of Enclave at Briargreen where you will enjoy many afternoons at the beautifully maintained resort style pool and meticulously manicured grounds. This home is situated at the end of the street so no through traffic with a large fenced backyard for maximum privacy. Inside you'll find wood floors through out the first floor with an open concept floor plan and a kitchen that overlooks the family room perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you have all the bedrooms with laundry facilities and a game room. This well maintained, nuetrally decorated home is waiting for you to make it your own. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14327 Mossy Gate Lane have any available units?
14327 Mossy Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14327 Mossy Gate Lane have?
Some of 14327 Mossy Gate Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14327 Mossy Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14327 Mossy Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14327 Mossy Gate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14327 Mossy Gate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14327 Mossy Gate Lane offer parking?
No, 14327 Mossy Gate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14327 Mossy Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14327 Mossy Gate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14327 Mossy Gate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14327 Mossy Gate Lane has a pool.
Does 14327 Mossy Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 14327 Mossy Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14327 Mossy Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14327 Mossy Gate Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Galleria
2100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
District at Greenbriar
4100 Greenbriar Drive
Houston, TX 77098
Camden Plaza
3833 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
Harpers Mill
16160 Kieth Harrow Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Lakefront Villas
1895 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
91Fifty
9150 Hwy 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Toro Place
12101 Fondren
Houston, TX 77035

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston