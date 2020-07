Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard internet access

Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to 14220 at Park Row, a community of apartments in Houston, Texas. With a quiet atmosphere and upscale amenities, 14220 at Park Row offers premium living in the Energy Corridor. Our one, two and three-bedroom layouts come supplied with everything you need to live well, including a resort-style pool, modern fitness center, full-sized washers and dryers, and garages. We also offer proximity to I-10, Highway 6, and several points of interest, including Top Golf, Texas Children's Hospital West, and Metro Park and Ride. Live well at 14220 at Park Row!