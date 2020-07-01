14215 Townshire Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful traditional home tucked in on a tree lined cul-de-sac is ready for lease! Located in the highly desirable Energy Corridor with easy access to all that Houston has to offer, yet set in peaceful surroundings. Excellent schools, both public and private are within walking distance! The home is freshly painted and has an updated HVAC system and nice open living areas. The large Kitchen features an island and plenty of cabinetry as well as space for both a breakfast table and family room furniture or extra dining table. The back yard is accessed off of the Kitchen and has a recently installed pergola offering great outdoor living space. Good sized backyard! The master bedroom is down with a large master bath and closet. Upstairs are two bedrooms with a shared bath and a small study area open to the first floor. Don't miss your opportunity to be in one of the best locations in West Houston! *new carpet to be installed