All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14203 Cascade Falls Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14203 Cascade Falls Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:11 PM

14203 Cascade Falls Drive

14203 Cascade Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Clear Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14203 Cascade Falls Drive, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful home in a desirable location within Clear Lake zoned to CCISD. The home has recently been updated with carpet, fresh paint, fireplace, and stove cooktop, and blinds. When entering the home you are welcomed with high ceilings and an abundance of natural lighting. Open floor plan with a formal dining/living combo and an open kitchen to the family room. Master bedroom on the first floor and two spacious bedrooms on the second floor. A large enclosed game room can be used as a 4th bedroom with a closet and room for storage. Utility room located inside on the first floor.Great size backyard with a patio. Located fairly close to schools, shopping, dining, and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14203 Cascade Falls Drive have any available units?
14203 Cascade Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14203 Cascade Falls Drive have?
Some of 14203 Cascade Falls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14203 Cascade Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14203 Cascade Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14203 Cascade Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14203 Cascade Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14203 Cascade Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14203 Cascade Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 14203 Cascade Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14203 Cascade Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14203 Cascade Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 14203 Cascade Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14203 Cascade Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 14203 Cascade Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14203 Cascade Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14203 Cascade Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Domain by Windsor
1755 Crescent Plaza Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Pearl Washington
5454 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
The Core
3990 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Vantage Point
12703 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339
AMLI City Vista
2221 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston