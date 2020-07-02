14203 Cascade Falls Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful home in a desirable location within Clear Lake zoned to CCISD. The home has recently been updated with carpet, fresh paint, fireplace, and stove cooktop, and blinds. When entering the home you are welcomed with high ceilings and an abundance of natural lighting. Open floor plan with a formal dining/living combo and an open kitchen to the family room. Master bedroom on the first floor and two spacious bedrooms on the second floor. A large enclosed game room can be used as a 4th bedroom with a closet and room for storage. Utility room located inside on the first floor.Great size backyard with a patio. Located fairly close to schools, shopping, dining, and freeways.