1415 Holly Street
Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:29 PM

1415 Holly Street

1415 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Holly Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AMAZING location just minutes from downtown and all of the restaurants and shops you would want for the ideal urban lifestyle. This home features an incredible rooftop deck with stunning downtown views. It is an inviting home to unwind. Floor plan ideal for roommates. Each floor contains its own bedroom with its own ensuite full bath. Home features beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steal appliances, granite countertops, high ceilings and an open main living floor plan with large windows to let in a ton of light. Built in grill and outside refrigerator on the first floor patio coupled with the rooftop deck and open living space make this home a great place to entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Holly Street have any available units?
1415 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Holly Street have?
Some of 1415 Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1415 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 1415 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 1415 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Holly Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1415 Holly Street has accessible units.
Does 1415 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Holly Street has units with dishwashers.

