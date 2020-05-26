1415 Holly Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

AMAZING location just minutes from downtown and all of the restaurants and shops you would want for the ideal urban lifestyle. This home features an incredible rooftop deck with stunning downtown views. It is an inviting home to unwind. Floor plan ideal for roommates. Each floor contains its own bedroom with its own ensuite full bath. Home features beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steal appliances, granite countertops, high ceilings and an open main living floor plan with large windows to let in a ton of light. Built in grill and outside refrigerator on the first floor patio coupled with the rooftop deck and open living space make this home a great place to entertain.