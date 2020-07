Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a gated community. Open concept with high ceiling in the bedroom, double crown molding throughout the home. Lovely island kitchen with granite countertops. Formal living room with fireplace. Large master suite and bathroom with separate shower and tub. Huge backyard with a beautiful patio deck perfect for entertaining guest. Ask about our NO SECURITY DEPOSIT program. 10$ maintenance fee.