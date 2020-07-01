All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 23 2019 at 2:37 PM

14114 Langbourne Drive

14114 Langbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14114 Langbourne Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
Charming one story home in the heart of the Energy Corridor. Easy access to Hwy 6 and I-10, as well as shopping and restaurants. Bike trails and park are all around, easy access to George Bush Park and Terry Hershey Park. All engineered wood floors or tile throughout. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, dual vanities and walk-in closets. Lots of natural light throughout with the heart of the home being the atrium courtyard. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Home DID NOT FLOOD in Harvey! Call today for a showing! **No Deposit Plan Available (must qualify)**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14114 Langbourne Drive have any available units?
14114 Langbourne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14114 Langbourne Drive have?
Some of 14114 Langbourne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14114 Langbourne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14114 Langbourne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14114 Langbourne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14114 Langbourne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14114 Langbourne Drive offer parking?
No, 14114 Langbourne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14114 Langbourne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14114 Langbourne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14114 Langbourne Drive have a pool?
No, 14114 Langbourne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14114 Langbourne Drive have accessible units?
No, 14114 Langbourne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14114 Langbourne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14114 Langbourne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

