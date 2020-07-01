14114 Langbourne Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace courtyard refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard

Charming one story home in the heart of the Energy Corridor. Easy access to Hwy 6 and I-10, as well as shopping and restaurants. Bike trails and park are all around, easy access to George Bush Park and Terry Hershey Park. All engineered wood floors or tile throughout. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, dual vanities and walk-in closets. Lots of natural light throughout with the heart of the home being the atrium courtyard. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Home DID NOT FLOOD in Harvey! Call today for a showing! **No Deposit Plan Available (must qualify)**