14102 Swiss Hill Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:41 PM

14102 Swiss Hill Drive

14102 Swiss Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14102 Swiss Hill Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous contemporary home in Briar Hills. NO FLOODING! Huge den with two story vaulted ceilings and a loft that you can use as a home office, game room, craft room, play room. Island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Large formal dining room. Wet bar. Light and bright den overlooks the pool. So does the master bedroom which boasts high ceilings and a recently updated master bath. The closet is huge. Secondary bedrooms are large and guest bath is also updated. Brand new carpet in bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout. Large corner lot. Detached garage. Circle drive. You will love this house as soon as you walk through the door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14102 Swiss Hill Drive have any available units?
14102 Swiss Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14102 Swiss Hill Drive have?
Some of 14102 Swiss Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14102 Swiss Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14102 Swiss Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14102 Swiss Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14102 Swiss Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14102 Swiss Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14102 Swiss Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 14102 Swiss Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14102 Swiss Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14102 Swiss Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14102 Swiss Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 14102 Swiss Hill Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 14102 Swiss Hill Drive has accessible units.
Does 14102 Swiss Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14102 Swiss Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

