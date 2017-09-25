14102 Swiss Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

Fabulous contemporary home in Briar Hills. NO FLOODING! Huge den with two story vaulted ceilings and a loft that you can use as a home office, game room, craft room, play room. Island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Large formal dining room. Wet bar. Light and bright den overlooks the pool. So does the master bedroom which boasts high ceilings and a recently updated master bath. The closet is huge. Secondary bedrooms are large and guest bath is also updated. Brand new carpet in bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout. Large corner lot. Detached garage. Circle drive. You will love this house as soon as you walk through the door.