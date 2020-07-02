All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1410 Mckinney St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1410 Mckinney St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

1410 Mckinney St

1410 Mckinney Park Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1410 Mckinney Park Ln, Houston, TX 77003
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
valet service
Ever wonder what it’s like to swim in a pool of luxurious champaign? Or what it’s like high-fiving the Greek God Thor? Or out-dueling Chef Morimoto on Iron Chef? What about dunking on LeBron James? What about sleeping in a bed made of marshmallows? You see where I’m trying to take this? I’m comparing what it’s like living at this super amazing downtown Houston apartment to all these absurdly cool and mildly impractical things. Trust me, it makes sense. Just message me about it.

___________________________________________________________

Quick Notes

Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.

Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)

Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.

We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool.

We are also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.

We are free to work with!

Apartments are pet friendly!

Tacos. Tacos are awesome.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Gourmet Coffee Bar

Catering Kitchen

Spacious Resident Lounge

Private Media Room

Expansive Balcony Overlooking Discovery Green

Available To Residents For Private Parties

Private Executive Conference Room

High Speed Wi-Fi

Large Display For Presentations

24-Hour Key Fob Access

State-Of-The-Art Pre-Core & Espresso Equipment

Full TV And Media Integration

Licensed Trainers Available Upon Request

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Award Winning Two Story Phoenicia Deli & Grocery Located On Ground Floor

Private Resident Access From One Park Place Lobby

Relax And Enjoy Live Music And Drinks At MKT BAR

Visit The Phoenicia Specialty Foods

24-Hour Concierge

Complimentary Valet For Both Residents And Guests

24-Hour Room Service, Available Through The Four Seasons

Pet Walking And Grooming Services

Drycleaning Dropoff And Pickup

Carwashing And Detailing

Personal Assistants Available

Exclusive Perks And Discounts For Residents

Multi-Level Deck Boasting The Largest Pool In Downtown Houston.

1 Acre Pool With Quarter-Mile Track & Lush Landscaping

Three Gourmet Outdoor Grilling Areas & Fire Pit

High Speed Wi-Fi

Relax In One Of Our Semi-Private Cabanas

Walk To Toyota Center And Minute Maid Park To Enjoy The Championship Teams Of The Houston Astros And The Houston Rockets

5 Minute Walk To The Houston Underground Tunnel System To Area Businesses, Shops And Restaurants

_____________________________________________

Working with us.

We are Taco Street Houston. Yes, we are as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It’s a problem and we’re getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We have streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you’re looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we’re free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Mckinney St have any available units?
1410 Mckinney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Mckinney St have?
Some of 1410 Mckinney St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Mckinney St currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Mckinney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Mckinney St pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Mckinney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1410 Mckinney St offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Mckinney St offers parking.
Does 1410 Mckinney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Mckinney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Mckinney St have a pool?
Yes, 1410 Mckinney St has a pool.
Does 1410 Mckinney St have accessible units?
Yes, 1410 Mckinney St has accessible units.
Does 1410 Mckinney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Mckinney St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montierra
2345 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Heights Waterworks
515 W 20th St
Houston, TX 77008
3737 Hillcroft
3737 Hillcroft Ave
Houston, TX 77057
Reserve by the Lake
18600 S Parkview Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd
Houston, TX 77494
3000 Sage
3000 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston