1406 Malone Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3-story home with great floor plan. Excellent location with easy access to Downtown. 3 Bdrm, 3 baths, 1 half-bath. This home features huge living area with gas log fireplace, big dining room, and private balconies. Kitchen with gas stove, SS appliances, granite counters and tile floors. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Hardwood floors in living, dining. Large master bedroom with two walk-in closets. 1st floor has one bedroom with full bath. Come and visit this nice town home!