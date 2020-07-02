All apartments in Houston
1406 Malone Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:15 PM

1406 Malone Street

1406 Malone Street · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Malone Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-story home with great floor plan. Excellent location with easy access to Downtown. 3 Bdrm, 3 baths, 1 half-bath. This home features huge living area with gas log fireplace, big dining room, and private balconies. Kitchen with gas stove, SS appliances, granite counters and tile floors. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Hardwood floors in living, dining. Large master bedroom with two walk-in closets. 1st floor has one bedroom with full bath. Come and visit this nice town home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Malone Street have any available units?
1406 Malone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Malone Street have?
Some of 1406 Malone Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Malone Street currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Malone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Malone Street pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Malone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1406 Malone Street offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Malone Street offers parking.
Does 1406 Malone Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 Malone Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Malone Street have a pool?
No, 1406 Malone Street does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Malone Street have accessible units?
No, 1406 Malone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Malone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Malone Street has units with dishwashers.

