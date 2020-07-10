1406 Cheshire Lane

Amenities

Updated in 2016, 1406 Cheshire is a charming and cozy two bedroom, one bathroom home located within Houston renowned Oak Forest neighborhood. The home features beautiful hardwoods, an open kitchen/den area and a HUGE backyard! Zoned to Oak Forest Elementary School, this home is also located near many local parks, amenities and a burgeoning restaurant scene. This home is a great opportunity to live in a great local neighborhood offering close proximity to the city amid a quiet, established neighborhood. Schedule your showing and submit your application today!