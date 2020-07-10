All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1406 Cheshire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1406 Cheshire Lane
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:30 PM

1406 Cheshire Lane

1406 Cheshire Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1406 Cheshire Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Updated in 2016, 1406 Cheshire is a charming and cozy two bedroom, one bathroom home located within Houston renowned Oak Forest neighborhood. The home features beautiful hardwoods, an open kitchen/den area and a HUGE backyard! Zoned to Oak Forest Elementary School, this home is also located near many local parks, amenities and a burgeoning restaurant scene. This home is a great opportunity to live in a great local neighborhood offering close proximity to the city amid a quiet, established neighborhood. Schedule your showing and submit your application today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Cheshire Lane have any available units?
1406 Cheshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Cheshire Lane have?
Some of 1406 Cheshire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Cheshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Cheshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Cheshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Cheshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1406 Cheshire Lane offer parking?
No, 1406 Cheshire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Cheshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Cheshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Cheshire Lane have a pool?
No, 1406 Cheshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Cheshire Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1406 Cheshire Lane has accessible units.
Does 1406 Cheshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Cheshire Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hollow Tree Park
101 Hollow Tree Ln
Houston, TX 77090
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Richmond Chase
8155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
Allusion
3810 Law St
Houston, TX 77005
West Brook
10990 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Crimson
2220 Westcreek Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Woodglen Village Apartments
11111 W Montgomery Rd
Houston, TX 77088
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston