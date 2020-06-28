All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1403 Anita Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1403 Anita Street
Last updated May 28 2019 at 5:25 PM

1403 Anita Street

1403 Anita Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1403 Anita Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic location! Gated, beautiful landscaped 2- Story, 2 bedroom townhouse is located in the heart of Midtown. Home features open floor plan, gleaming hardwoods, soaring ceilings, crown molding, large windows, and a fireplace. Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a plethora of cabinet space, granite counter and a breakfast bar. Master suite showcases a large cozy space. The master bath has gorgeous inlaid tile floors and counter-tops, an enormous mirror, and a soaking tub with shower. Short distance to Elizabeth Baldwin Park, Glover dog park and many other surrounding restaurants, bars, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Anita Street have any available units?
1403 Anita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 Anita Street have?
Some of 1403 Anita Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Anita Street currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Anita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Anita Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Anita Street is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Anita Street offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Anita Street offers parking.
Does 1403 Anita Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 Anita Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Anita Street have a pool?
No, 1403 Anita Street does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Anita Street have accessible units?
No, 1403 Anita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Anita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 Anita Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Montrose
4508 Graustark Street
Houston, TX 77006
Mezzo Kirby Med Center
7600 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
Alta Med Main
9330 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Domain at City Centre
811 Town and Country Blvd.
Houston, TX 77024
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr
Houston, TX 77084
2111 Austin Apartments
2111 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston