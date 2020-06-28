1403 Anita Street

Amenities
Fantastic location! Gated, beautiful landscaped 2- Story, 2 bedroom townhouse is located in the heart of Midtown. Home features open floor plan, gleaming hardwoods, soaring ceilings, crown molding, large windows, and a fireplace. Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a plethora of cabinet space, granite counter and a breakfast bar. Master suite showcases a large cozy space. The master bath has gorgeous inlaid tile floors and counter-tops, an enormous mirror, and a soaking tub with shower. Short distance to Elizabeth Baldwin Park, Glover dog park and many other surrounding restaurants, bars, and entertainment.