1403 Anita Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic location! Gated, beautiful landscaped 2- Story, 2 bedroom townhouse is located in the heart of Midtown. Home features open floor plan, gleaming hardwoods, soaring ceilings, crown molding, large windows, and a fireplace. Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a plethora of cabinet space, granite counter and a breakfast bar. Master suite showcases a large cozy space. The master bath has gorgeous inlaid tile floors and counter-tops, an enormous mirror, and a soaking tub with shower. Short distance to Elizabeth Baldwin Park, Glover dog park and many other surrounding restaurants, bars, and entertainment.