13707 Lake Michigan Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully maintained home located in the gated community of Waters Edge on Lake Houston. This gorgeous single-story home lives up to the name of the community. It backs up to the water's edge. Its convenient location is ideal for connecting with nature while enjoying the calming sound and sight of the water. The layout of this home truly facilitates maximum interior privacy. The island kitchen opens up to the family room, the dining room and the game room. It's definitely the place to entertain family and friends both inside and outside. Come take a look. You'll make it your next home.