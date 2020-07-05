All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

13707 Lake Michigan Avenue

13707 Lake Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13707 Lake Michigan Avenue, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained home located in the gated community of Waters Edge on Lake Houston. This gorgeous single-story home lives up to the name of the community. It backs up to the water's edge. Its convenient location is ideal for connecting with nature while enjoying the calming sound and sight of the water. The layout of this home truly facilitates maximum interior privacy. The island kitchen opens up to the family room, the dining room and the game room. It's definitely the place to entertain family and friends both inside and outside. Come take a look. You'll make it your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue have any available units?
13707 Lake Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13707 Lake Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue offers parking.
Does 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13707 Lake Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

