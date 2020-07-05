All apartments in Houston
13608 Palo Lake Lane

Location

13608 Palo Lake Lane, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Remarkable 4 bedroom Meritage home quietly nestled in the peaceful Waters Edge community. Floor plan includes formal dining room, private study with French doors and upstairs game room. Gorgeous hardwoods, arched walkways and large windows throughout. Open plan kitchen, living and breakfast areas are great for entertaining with high ceilings, granite counters and stainless appliances. Spacious living room boasts high ceilings and a cozy gas log fireplace. First floor master suite boasts trey ceilings, bay windows, dual vanities, garden tub and tile shower. Backyard features extended covered patio with ceiling fans and backs to private nature reserve. Residents of the Water's Edge community can enjoy relaxing by the resort-style pool at the recreation center, walking and biking trails and fishing or canoeing off the neighborhood pier. Schedule your showing to view this exceptional home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13608 Palo Lake Lane have any available units?
13608 Palo Lake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13608 Palo Lake Lane have?
Some of 13608 Palo Lake Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13608 Palo Lake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13608 Palo Lake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13608 Palo Lake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13608 Palo Lake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13608 Palo Lake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13608 Palo Lake Lane offers parking.
Does 13608 Palo Lake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13608 Palo Lake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13608 Palo Lake Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13608 Palo Lake Lane has a pool.
Does 13608 Palo Lake Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 13608 Palo Lake Lane has accessible units.
Does 13608 Palo Lake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13608 Palo Lake Lane has units with dishwashers.

