Location

136 Litchfield Lane, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come experience the serene and lush neighborhood of Ethan's Glen located just minutes away from Memorial Green, Town & Country and the City Centre with easy access to the Beltway 8 and Interstate 10. This contemporary 2 bed, 2 bath townhome is move-in ready and comes furnished complete with living, bedroom and dining furnishings, kitchen and laundry appliances. Need a top rated school district? It is zoned to the highly rated Spring Branch Independent School District. Furnishings and some utilities are included in the lease rate. Take a look at the 360 degree tour (https://tours.studiovos.com/tours/s72AGS2Yj8). This unit has never flooded. Call us to arrange a showing today, we don't expect this one to last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Litchfield Lane have any available units?
136 Litchfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 Litchfield Lane have?
Some of 136 Litchfield Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Litchfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
136 Litchfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Litchfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 136 Litchfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 136 Litchfield Lane offer parking?
No, 136 Litchfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 136 Litchfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 Litchfield Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Litchfield Lane have a pool?
No, 136 Litchfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 136 Litchfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 136 Litchfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Litchfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Litchfield Lane has units with dishwashers.

