136 Litchfield Lane

Come experience the serene and lush neighborhood of Ethan's Glen located just minutes away from Memorial Green, Town & Country and the City Centre with easy access to the Beltway 8 and Interstate 10. This contemporary 2 bed, 2 bath townhome is move-in ready and comes furnished complete with living, bedroom and dining furnishings, kitchen and laundry appliances. Need a top rated school district? It is zoned to the highly rated Spring Branch Independent School District. Furnishings and some utilities are included in the lease rate. Take a look at the 360 degree tour (https://tours.studiovos.com/tours/s72AGS2Yj8). This unit has never flooded. Call us to arrange a showing today, we don't expect this one to last long!