Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included garage accessible carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Darling 1 bed, 1 bath garage apartment in the up-and-coming, highly desirable EaDo area with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. Apartment is located above the 3-car, detached garage behind the main house. Light, neutral carpet and paint with tiled bath, and bright kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. Spacious living room and even a dining room. Comes with one covered parking space.