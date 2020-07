Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage media room

Stunning K. Hovnanian home next to Village School in the heart of the Energy Corridor/ Memorial West. Towering ceilings and 8 ft. doors throughout adorn this jaw dropping home. Features include glossy hardwood floors, 3 car garage, lake view, media room, large secondary bedrooms and chef's kitchen with pantry. Tons of natural light from windows and large open game room (Ping pong table can stay). Visit soon before it is snapped up!