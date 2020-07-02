All apartments in Houston
1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane

1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
The perfect townhome to lease in the energy corridor! This three bedroom townhouse has it all in a great location and inside a gated community. With a great distribution and plenty of natural light, you'll enjoy living here! A very inviting entryway leads you to the main door from where you can appreciate the size and openness of the house. Master bedroom is on the first floor along with main living areas. Upstairs you'll find two additional bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a well-sized game room. The townhouse comes complete with two refrigerators (one in the kitchen and one in the garage), and full-size washer and dryer. Yard maintenance and exterior care included in rent price. This great townhome has full access to the nearby private recreation center that includes a pool and tennis courts. Never flooded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane have any available units?
1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane have?
Some of 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane offers parking.
Does 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane has a pool.
Does 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane has units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
