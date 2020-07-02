1302 Glenwood Canyon Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool tennis court game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage tennis court

The perfect townhome to lease in the energy corridor! This three bedroom townhouse has it all in a great location and inside a gated community. With a great distribution and plenty of natural light, you'll enjoy living here! A very inviting entryway leads you to the main door from where you can appreciate the size and openness of the house. Master bedroom is on the first floor along with main living areas. Upstairs you'll find two additional bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a well-sized game room. The townhouse comes complete with two refrigerators (one in the kitchen and one in the garage), and full-size washer and dryer. Yard maintenance and exterior care included in rent price. This great townhome has full access to the nearby private recreation center that includes a pool and tennis courts. Never flooded.