Last updated January 28 2020 at 9:44 PM

13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive

13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready home located in the beautiful Lakeshore neighborhood. This 4bd/3bth home is located on a corner lot. Tons of natural light through out the home from the floor to ceiling windows. Tile and wood floors through out the whole home. No carpet anywhere. Kitchen features large island, granite counters, abundance of cabinets, and open concept to the family and breakfast room. There is a separate formal dining and living room. A spacious master suite offers high ceilings and large master bath with double sinks, oversized tub, and stand up shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive have any available units?
13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive have?
Some of 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive offers parking.
Does 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive have a pool?
No, 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive have accessible units?
No, 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive has units with dishwashers.

