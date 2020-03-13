13011 Sweetgum Shores Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready home located in the beautiful Lakeshore neighborhood. This 4bd/3bth home is located on a corner lot. Tons of natural light through out the home from the floor to ceiling windows. Tile and wood floors through out the whole home. No carpet anywhere. Kitchen features large island, granite counters, abundance of cabinets, and open concept to the family and breakfast room. There is a separate formal dining and living room. A spacious master suite offers high ceilings and large master bath with double sinks, oversized tub, and stand up shower.