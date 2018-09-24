12943 Trail Hollow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Gorgeous town home in exceptional location- minutes away from Memorial City Mall and City Center with easy access to I-10 & Beltway 8! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home has a large patio area with storage & 2 car garage port. Stunning open floor plan with large family room, formal dining, with a stylish efficient kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs with an over sized master suite with a walk-in closet, all bathrooms remodeled, appliances included, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and brand new flooring.