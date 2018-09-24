All apartments in Houston
12943 Trail Hollow Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 5:43 PM

12943 Trail Hollow Drive

12943 Trail Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12943 Trail Hollow Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Gorgeous town home in exceptional location- minutes away from Memorial City Mall and City Center with easy access to I-10 & Beltway 8! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home has a large patio area with storage & 2 car garage port. Stunning open floor plan with large family room, formal dining, with a stylish efficient kitchen. All bedrooms are upstairs with an over sized master suite with a walk-in closet, all bathrooms remodeled, appliances included, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, and brand new flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12943 Trail Hollow Drive have any available units?
12943 Trail Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12943 Trail Hollow Drive have?
Some of 12943 Trail Hollow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12943 Trail Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12943 Trail Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12943 Trail Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12943 Trail Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12943 Trail Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12943 Trail Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 12943 Trail Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12943 Trail Hollow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12943 Trail Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 12943 Trail Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12943 Trail Hollow Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 12943 Trail Hollow Drive has accessible units.
Does 12943 Trail Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12943 Trail Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

