12939 Pecan Shores Drive

Amenities
Price: $1595
Security Deposit: $1395
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2161
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central
Cooling: Central
Appliances: None
Extras: AMAZING HOME PRICED TO LEASE TODAY! NICE AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE, GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS, NICE MASTER SUITE, HIS AND HERS CLOSETS, DOUBLE SINKS AND MUCH MORE. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT BECAUSE IT WONT LAST LONG.
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.