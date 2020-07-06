All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12939 Pecan Shores Drive

12939 Pecan Shores Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12939 Pecan Shores Drive, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Price: $1595
Security Deposit: $1395
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2161
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central
Cooling: Central
Appliances: None

Extras: AMAZING HOME PRICED TO LEASE TODAY! NICE AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE, GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS, NICE MASTER SUITE, HIS AND HERS CLOSETS, DOUBLE SINKS AND MUCH MORE. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT BECAUSE IT WONT LAST LONG.
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12939 Pecan Shores Drive have any available units?
12939 Pecan Shores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12939 Pecan Shores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12939 Pecan Shores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12939 Pecan Shores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12939 Pecan Shores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12939 Pecan Shores Drive offer parking?
No, 12939 Pecan Shores Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12939 Pecan Shores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12939 Pecan Shores Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12939 Pecan Shores Drive have a pool?
No, 12939 Pecan Shores Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12939 Pecan Shores Drive have accessible units?
No, 12939 Pecan Shores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12939 Pecan Shores Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12939 Pecan Shores Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12939 Pecan Shores Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12939 Pecan Shores Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

