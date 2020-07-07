12911 Skymeadow Drive

Amenities

Price: $1495

Security Deposit: $1295

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1582

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer



Extras: 3 bedroom 2 bath with gorgeous interior! This property offers a modern open concept feel on the inside. Very inviting and open living room area with fireplace perfect for a cool night. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and microwave! Perfect breakfast/ dinning room area with french doors allowing plenty of light to come in. Large master bedroom as well as master bathroom. Backyard with sun room. Washer and dryer included! Don't wait this property won't last long!



