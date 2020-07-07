All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:56 AM

12911 Skymeadow Drive

12911 Skymeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12911 Skymeadow Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/820344?source=marketing

Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1582
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer & Dryer

Extras: 3 bedroom 2 bath with gorgeous interior! This property offers a modern open concept feel on the inside. Very inviting and open living room area with fireplace perfect for a cool night. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and microwave! Perfect breakfast/ dinning room area with french doors allowing plenty of light to come in. Large master bedroom as well as master bathroom. Backyard with sun room. Washer and dryer included! Don't wait this property won't last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12911 Skymeadow Drive have any available units?
12911 Skymeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12911 Skymeadow Drive have?
Some of 12911 Skymeadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12911 Skymeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12911 Skymeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12911 Skymeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12911 Skymeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12911 Skymeadow Drive offer parking?
No, 12911 Skymeadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12911 Skymeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12911 Skymeadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12911 Skymeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 12911 Skymeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12911 Skymeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 12911 Skymeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12911 Skymeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12911 Skymeadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

