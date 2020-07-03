All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:22 AM

12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane

12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12823 Regal Oaks - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1475
Security Deposit: $1275
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1805
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras:Stop to see what this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has to offer! Texas sized backyard, perfect for any outdoor activities. Spacious living room space with fireplace perfect for those cold winter nights. Kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space. Schedule your viewing today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE3241006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane have any available units?
12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane have?
Some of 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.

