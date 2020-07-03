12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane

Amenities
12823 Regal Oaks - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1475
Security Deposit: $1275
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1805
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras:Stop to see what this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has to offer! Texas sized backyard, perfect for any outdoor activities. Spacious living room space with fireplace perfect for those cold winter nights. Kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space. Schedule your viewing today!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE3241006)