12823 Regal Oaks Bend Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12823 Regal Oaks - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1475

Security Deposit: $1275

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1805

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras:Stop to see what this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has to offer! Texas sized backyard, perfect for any outdoor activities. Spacious living room space with fireplace perfect for those cold winter nights. Kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space. Schedule your viewing today!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE3241006)