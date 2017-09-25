12810 Claycliff Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12810 Claycliff Court - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***



Price: $1595

Security Deposit: $1395

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1820

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Inviting two-story home. Conveniently placed near I 45 & Beltway for easy access to shopping and entertainment venues. Open living room filled with natural light and features a lovely fireplace. Three spacious bedrooms with comfy carpet floors, two full and one-half bathrooms. Cozy kitchen with several cabinets and a cute bar overlooking the living space. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE5098705)