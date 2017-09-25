All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:40 AM

12810 Claycliff Ct

12810 Claycliff Court · No Longer Available
Location

12810 Claycliff Court, Houston, TX 77034
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12810 Claycliff Court - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***

Price: $1595
Security Deposit: $1395
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1820
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Inviting two-story home. Conveniently placed near I 45 & Beltway for easy access to shopping and entertainment venues. Open living room filled with natural light and features a lovely fireplace. Three spacious bedrooms with comfy carpet floors, two full and one-half bathrooms. Cozy kitchen with several cabinets and a cute bar overlooking the living space. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5098705)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12810 Claycliff Ct have any available units?
12810 Claycliff Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12810 Claycliff Ct have?
Some of 12810 Claycliff Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12810 Claycliff Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12810 Claycliff Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12810 Claycliff Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12810 Claycliff Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12810 Claycliff Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12810 Claycliff Ct offers parking.
Does 12810 Claycliff Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12810 Claycliff Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12810 Claycliff Ct have a pool?
No, 12810 Claycliff Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12810 Claycliff Ct have accessible units?
No, 12810 Claycliff Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12810 Claycliff Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12810 Claycliff Ct has units with dishwashers.

