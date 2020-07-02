12800 Briar Forest Drive

Amenities

Your Jewel in Energy Corridor! This impeccable, one story home is located on a quiet street inside the coveted Stonehenge Community. The architectural features will make you want to move in right away: vaulted ceilings with wood beams, central atrium with large windows and a covered deck. Plenty of natural light the open floor plan is centered on a smart kitchen design with custom-built pull out racks in cabinets. Bright and spacious, this low maintenance home features a master bedroom with laminated floors, and updated master bathroom with two walk-in closets and a generous shower space with rain shower head. The community includes 24/7 tennis courts and swimming pool. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR. The home is protected with a Home Warranty. Easy access to I-10, Eldridge Parkway & Beltway 8. Few steps from shopping stores and restaurants. Don't wait more! Make this home your own. NO FLOODING.