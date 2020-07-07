12759 Huntingwick Drive

Amenities
Great opportunity to buy an updated end unit condo in one of the best family oriented complexes in Memorial.Recently updated w/ new oven / stove, builtin microwave, d/w, refrigerator w/ water/ice dispense, granite counters, full size washer & dryer. Remodeled bathrooms. No carpet - ceramic tile down & engineered wood on stairs & bedrooms. Wall of French doors from living area overlooks patio just waiting for your flowers or vegetable garden. One car garage & good guest parking close by. Good size swimming pool, club house w/ exercise room, playground & basketball hoops, as well as large park-like green space & landscaped courtyards. Zoned to highly desirable exemplary schools - Frostwood Elementary, Memorial Middle, Memorial High.