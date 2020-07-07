12759 Huntingwick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage guest parking

Great opportunity to buy an updated end unit condo in one of the best family oriented complexes in Memorial.Recently updated w/ new oven / stove, builtin microwave, d/w, refrigerator w/ water/ice dispense, granite counters, full size washer & dryer. Remodeled bathrooms. No carpet - ceramic tile down & engineered wood on stairs & bedrooms. Wall of French doors from living area overlooks patio just waiting for your flowers or vegetable garden. One car garage & good guest parking close by. Good size swimming pool, club house w/ exercise room, playground & basketball hoops, as well as large park-like green space & landscaped courtyards. Zoned to highly desirable exemplary schools - Frostwood Elementary, Memorial Middle, Memorial High.