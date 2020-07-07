All apartments in Houston
12759 Huntingwick Drive
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:41 AM

12759 Huntingwick Drive

12759 Huntingwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12759 Huntingwick Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
Great opportunity to buy an updated end unit condo in one of the best family oriented complexes in Memorial.Recently updated w/ new oven / stove, builtin microwave, d/w, refrigerator w/ water/ice dispense, granite counters, full size washer & dryer. Remodeled bathrooms. No carpet - ceramic tile down & engineered wood on stairs & bedrooms. Wall of French doors from living area overlooks patio just waiting for your flowers or vegetable garden. One car garage & good guest parking close by. Good size swimming pool, club house w/ exercise room, playground & basketball hoops, as well as large park-like green space & landscaped courtyards. Zoned to highly desirable exemplary schools - Frostwood Elementary, Memorial Middle, Memorial High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12759 Huntingwick Drive have any available units?
12759 Huntingwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12759 Huntingwick Drive have?
Some of 12759 Huntingwick Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12759 Huntingwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12759 Huntingwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12759 Huntingwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12759 Huntingwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12759 Huntingwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12759 Huntingwick Drive offers parking.
Does 12759 Huntingwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12759 Huntingwick Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12759 Huntingwick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12759 Huntingwick Drive has a pool.
Does 12759 Huntingwick Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 12759 Huntingwick Drive has accessible units.
Does 12759 Huntingwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12759 Huntingwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

