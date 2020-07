Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest parking

Gorgeous townhome nestled in highly desired Memorial Area. Zoned to great Spring Branch schools. Gorgeous unit offers open space concept with great size kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Hard wood floors throughout the main living area and all appliances included for your convenience. Cool off in the sparkling community pool this summer. Also available is a clubhouse and gym for residents only. Ample guest parking avaiable. Welcome home to Memorial Bend Place!