127 Tuam Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live right in the Heart of Midtown...Spacious 3 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath features many upgrades! 2nd floor very open and ideal for entertaining. Hardwood floors, Travertine master bathroom, crown molding, soaring ceilings. 2 balconies w/French doors & direct view of Downtown from breakfast room! Breakfast bar w/custom made shutters separating the kitchen from formal dining. 2 wood blinds w/ exception of the master bedroom which has blackout blinds. Home is wired for surround sound. Central location for a trip to anywhere in town!