127 Tuam Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:43 PM

127 Tuam Street

127 Tuam Street · No Longer Available
Location

127 Tuam Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live right in the Heart of Midtown...Spacious 3 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath features many upgrades! 2nd floor very open and ideal for entertaining. Hardwood floors, Travertine master bathroom, crown molding, soaring ceilings. 2 balconies w/French doors & direct view of Downtown from breakfast room! Breakfast bar w/custom made shutters separating the kitchen from formal dining. 2 wood blinds w/ exception of the master bedroom which has blackout blinds. Home is wired for surround sound. Central location for a trip to anywhere in town!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Tuam Street have any available units?
127 Tuam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Tuam Street have?
Some of 127 Tuam Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Tuam Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 Tuam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Tuam Street pet-friendly?
No, 127 Tuam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 127 Tuam Street offer parking?
Yes, 127 Tuam Street offers parking.
Does 127 Tuam Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Tuam Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Tuam Street have a pool?
No, 127 Tuam Street does not have a pool.
Does 127 Tuam Street have accessible units?
No, 127 Tuam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Tuam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Tuam Street has units with dishwashers.

