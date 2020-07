Amenities

granite counters garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect started home of investment opportunity. This home has new granite counter tops, new carpet, fresh paint and has been well kept! This would a wonderful home with a great layout and a fresh feel! Located on a Cul De Sac it is very quite and very little traffic! Located in a quickly developing are of Houston with many plans for the area including the rail being brought through!!