12419 Briar Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking playground pool garage tennis court

Located in the highly desired neighborhood of Ashford Forest, this FULLY updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home is perfectly situated very close to I-10 and Beltway 8. Beautifully nestled among the shade trees surrounding it, the home features Travertine floors in the kitchen, living room, hallway and baths, hardwood floors in the formal dining and living room, granite in the kitchen and an open floor plan with large living areas. The property has access to 2 beautiful, guarded and regularly-maintained public pools, tennis courts, and a playground. The washer, dryer, and refrigerator (all less than 1 year old) are included with the home. All plumbing has been fully updated and the home is fully pre-wired for an alarm system (ADT hardware included). The front driveway has been fully and freshly repaved. Note that this home has NEVER been touched by flooding, always remaining a VERY comfortable distance from the highest waters.