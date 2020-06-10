All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12419 Briar Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12419 Briar Forest Drive
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:23 AM

12419 Briar Forest Drive

12419 Briar Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12419 Briar Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in the highly desired neighborhood of Ashford Forest, this FULLY updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home is perfectly situated very close to I-10 and Beltway 8. Beautifully nestled among the shade trees surrounding it, the home features Travertine floors in the kitchen, living room, hallway and baths, hardwood floors in the formal dining and living room, granite in the kitchen and an open floor plan with large living areas. The property has access to 2 beautiful, guarded and regularly-maintained public pools, tennis courts, and a playground. The washer, dryer, and refrigerator (all less than 1 year old) are included with the home. All plumbing has been fully updated and the home is fully pre-wired for an alarm system (ADT hardware included). The front driveway has been fully and freshly repaved. Note that this home has NEVER been touched by flooding, always remaining a VERY comfortable distance from the highest waters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12419 Briar Forest Drive have any available units?
12419 Briar Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12419 Briar Forest Drive have?
Some of 12419 Briar Forest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12419 Briar Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12419 Briar Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12419 Briar Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12419 Briar Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12419 Briar Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12419 Briar Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 12419 Briar Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12419 Briar Forest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12419 Briar Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12419 Briar Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 12419 Briar Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 12419 Briar Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12419 Briar Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12419 Briar Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St
Houston, TX 77025
Elan Med Center
7010 Staffordshire St
Houston, TX 77030
Heights at 4300 Apartments
4300 Sherwood Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street
Houston, TX 77044
Rockridge Springs
17435 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St
Houston, TX 77030
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston