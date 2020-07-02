All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1215 Parkhaven Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1215 Parkhaven Lane
Last updated July 10 2019 at 6:56 PM

1215 Parkhaven Lane

1215 Parkhaven Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1215 Parkhaven Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautifully updated and maintained single story home, located in a quiet gated community in the heart of the Energy Corridor. Home has functional floor plan with a wonderful flow. Home has tile floors, stainless appliances, breakfast bar in the kitchen, fireplace in the family room. Front yard professionally landscaped with irrigation system. Back yard is like an outdoor oasis with lush landscaping. Home has recent paint, title floors and recent HVAC system. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer staying for use by the Tenants. Zoned to prestigious Barbara Bush Elementary. Close to plenty of restaurants and retail shopping centers. Home is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Parkhaven Lane have any available units?
1215 Parkhaven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Parkhaven Lane have?
Some of 1215 Parkhaven Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Parkhaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Parkhaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Parkhaven Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Parkhaven Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1215 Parkhaven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Parkhaven Lane offers parking.
Does 1215 Parkhaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Parkhaven Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Parkhaven Lane have a pool?
No, 1215 Parkhaven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Parkhaven Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1215 Parkhaven Lane has accessible units.
Does 1215 Parkhaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Parkhaven Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Oak Park II
1901 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Elan Med Center
7010 Staffordshire St
Houston, TX 77030
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street
Houston, TX 77007
Abbey at Jones Road
10802 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Bayberry
721 Janisch Rd
Houston, TX 77018

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston