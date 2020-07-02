1215 Parkhaven Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautifully updated and maintained single story home, located in a quiet gated community in the heart of the Energy Corridor. Home has functional floor plan with a wonderful flow. Home has tile floors, stainless appliances, breakfast bar in the kitchen, fireplace in the family room. Front yard professionally landscaped with irrigation system. Back yard is like an outdoor oasis with lush landscaping. Home has recent paint, title floors and recent HVAC system. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer staying for use by the Tenants. Zoned to prestigious Barbara Bush Elementary. Close to plenty of restaurants and retail shopping centers. Home is move in ready.