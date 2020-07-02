All apartments in Houston
1211 St Johns Woods Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1211 St Johns Woods Street

1211 Saint John's Woods Street · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Saint John's Woods Street, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Well-established community with Lake and Greenbelt backing up to Hershey Park. Bright and sunny kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, and breakfast area. Fireplace in living room is surrounded by a wall of recently replaced energy efficient windows. Large upstairs gameroom/study. Spacious master with high ceilings has two walk-in closets. The master bath features granite counters, double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Beautiful large backyard. Fridge, washer/dryer, microwave included. This home is recently remodeled and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 St Johns Woods Street have any available units?
1211 St Johns Woods Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 St Johns Woods Street have?
Some of 1211 St Johns Woods Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 St Johns Woods Street currently offering any rent specials?
1211 St Johns Woods Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 St Johns Woods Street pet-friendly?
No, 1211 St Johns Woods Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1211 St Johns Woods Street offer parking?
Yes, 1211 St Johns Woods Street offers parking.
Does 1211 St Johns Woods Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 St Johns Woods Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 St Johns Woods Street have a pool?
No, 1211 St Johns Woods Street does not have a pool.
Does 1211 St Johns Woods Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1211 St Johns Woods Street has accessible units.
Does 1211 St Johns Woods Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 St Johns Woods Street has units with dishwashers.

