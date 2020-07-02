1211 St Johns Woods Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Well-established community with Lake and Greenbelt backing up to Hershey Park. Bright and sunny kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, and breakfast area. Fireplace in living room is surrounded by a wall of recently replaced energy efficient windows. Large upstairs gameroom/study. Spacious master with high ceilings has two walk-in closets. The master bath features granite counters, double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Beautiful large backyard. Fridge, washer/dryer, microwave included. This home is recently remodeled and ready to move in.