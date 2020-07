Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular, clean Townhome in the heart of Midtown. Conveniently located with easy access to major highways. Walkability score of 10! Beautiful open floor plan in 2nd floor with wood floors in living and kitchen area. Master Bedroom in 3rd floor with extra room that could be used for office, nursery, reading area, or anything you desire. Home ready to move in!