1210 Sandy Plains Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Dont miss this opportunity to make this home yours.