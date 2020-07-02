All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:15 PM

1210 Sandy Plains Lane

1210 Sandy Plains Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Sandy Plains Lane, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Dont miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Sandy Plains Lane have any available units?
1210 Sandy Plains Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Sandy Plains Lane have?
Some of 1210 Sandy Plains Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Sandy Plains Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Sandy Plains Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Sandy Plains Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Sandy Plains Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1210 Sandy Plains Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Sandy Plains Lane offers parking.
Does 1210 Sandy Plains Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Sandy Plains Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Sandy Plains Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1210 Sandy Plains Lane has a pool.
Does 1210 Sandy Plains Lane have accessible units?
No, 1210 Sandy Plains Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Sandy Plains Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Sandy Plains Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

