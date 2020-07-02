1210 Erin St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters carport recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

For lease, 10 minutes north from downtown, a must see, cozy & beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 full bath, large den area, dining room and a upgraded kitchen with new cabinetry, granite countertops with a large storage room that doubles for washer and dryer, 1 car port, brick home, nestled between trees , completely fenced with a large backyard. Newly renovated and up to city codes. This house offers central a/c and heat, Wi/fi, gorgeous hardwood & ceramic tile floors throughout the house, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & den, new stove with vent hood.