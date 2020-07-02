1210 Erin St

Amenities
For lease, 10 minutes north from downtown, a must see, cozy & beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 full bath, large den area, dining room and a upgraded kitchen with new cabinetry, granite countertops with a large storage room that doubles for washer and dryer, 1 car port, brick home, nestled between trees , completely fenced with a large backyard. Newly renovated and up to city codes. This house offers central a/c and heat, Wi/fi, gorgeous hardwood & ceramic tile floors throughout the house, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & den, new stove with vent hood.