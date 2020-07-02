All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:05 AM

1210 Erin St

1210 Erin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Erin Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
For lease, 10 minutes north from downtown, a must see, cozy & beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 full bath, large den area, dining room and a upgraded kitchen with new cabinetry, granite countertops with a large storage room that doubles for washer and dryer, 1 car port, brick home, nestled between trees , completely fenced with a large backyard. Newly renovated and up to city codes. This house offers central a/c and heat, Wi/fi, gorgeous hardwood & ceramic tile floors throughout the house, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & den, new stove with vent hood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Erin St have any available units?
1210 Erin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Erin St have?
Some of 1210 Erin St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Erin St currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Erin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Erin St pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Erin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1210 Erin St offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Erin St offers parking.
Does 1210 Erin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Erin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Erin St have a pool?
No, 1210 Erin St does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Erin St have accessible units?
No, 1210 Erin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Erin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Erin St does not have units with dishwashers.

