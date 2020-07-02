1205 W 16th Street #1

Amenities

1205 West 16th Street, UNIT 1 - Welcome home to this beautiful and modern four story home in the heart of The Heights with designer finishes and wood flooring through out! This gem opens up to a winding stair case and a full bedroom and bath on the first floor. You'll love the open floor plan on the second floor featuring large windows, high ceilings, and a large living and dining area that open up to a balcony. The kitchen also on the second floor features stainless steel appliances, granite counters with a delicate marble counter island that includes a wine fridge! On the third floor is where you will find your huge Master suite with plenty of natural lighting. The master bath is a dream with separate vanities, and separate shower and hollywood bathtub. The third full bed and bath are also on the third floor. On the fourth floor there is a second living area or flex room that opens up to a glassed in rooftop , terrace with gorgeous views of downtown! Washer, dryer, fridge, and wine fridge remain!



No Pets Allowed



