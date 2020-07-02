All apartments in Houston
1205 W 16th Street #1

1205 West 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1205 West 16th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1205 West 16th Street, UNIT 1 - Welcome home to this beautiful and modern four story home in the heart of The Heights with designer finishes and wood flooring through out! This gem opens up to a winding stair case and a full bedroom and bath on the first floor. You'll love the open floor plan on the second floor featuring large windows, high ceilings, and a large living and dining area that open up to a balcony. The kitchen also on the second floor features stainless steel appliances, granite counters with a delicate marble counter island that includes a wine fridge! On the third floor is where you will find your huge Master suite with plenty of natural lighting. The master bath is a dream with separate vanities, and separate shower and hollywood bathtub. The third full bed and bath are also on the third floor. On the fourth floor there is a second living area or flex room that opens up to a glassed in rooftop , terrace with gorgeous views of downtown! Washer, dryer, fridge, and wine fridge remain!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4172530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 W 16th Street #1 have any available units?
1205 W 16th Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 W 16th Street #1 have?
Some of 1205 W 16th Street #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 W 16th Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1205 W 16th Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 W 16th Street #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 W 16th Street #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1205 W 16th Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1205 W 16th Street #1 offers parking.
Does 1205 W 16th Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 W 16th Street #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 W 16th Street #1 have a pool?
No, 1205 W 16th Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1205 W 16th Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 1205 W 16th Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 W 16th Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 W 16th Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

