1205 Jackson Boulevard

A MUST SEE!!!! Stunning 4 story home located in the sought after Hyde Park/ Montrose area features impressive rooftop views of Downtown. 12ft ceilings, 2nd floor living/ kitchen. Hardwood floors, large kitchen island, quartz countertops and state of the art stainless steel appliances INCLUDED! Smart home ready (locks, Nest, garage and lighting). Walking distance to Allen Parkway, The Dunlavy, Whole Foods, Uchi, Snooze, Present Company....many more shops, restaurants and social attractions. Additional street parking for guest. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!