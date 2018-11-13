12027 Riverview Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to your Castle in the Burbs!! This 2 story 4 bedroom home is located in the Country Village subdivision of the Energy Corridor. With easy access to I-10, 610 and Beltway 8 your new home is only minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features of this bright and spacious home include an open floor plan, formal dining, cozy fireplace, butlers pantry and in-ground backyard pool. Formal living room boasts custom built ins and wood beam ceiling. Chef inspired kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, dry bar and double oven. Spacious master bedroom boasts water closet, vanity seating space and dual sinks. 3 bedrooms with sizable game room upstairs. Relaxing and spacious backyard with in ground pool and high fencing for complete privacy. Schedule your showing of this perfectly priced home today!!