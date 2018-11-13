All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 13 2019 at 9:56 PM

12027 Riverview Drive

12027 Riverview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12027 Riverview Dr, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to your Castle in the Burbs!! This 2 story 4 bedroom home is located in the Country Village subdivision of the Energy Corridor. With easy access to I-10, 610 and Beltway 8 your new home is only minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features of this bright and spacious home include an open floor plan, formal dining, cozy fireplace, butlers pantry and in-ground backyard pool. Formal living room boasts custom built ins and wood beam ceiling. Chef inspired kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, dry bar and double oven. Spacious master bedroom boasts water closet, vanity seating space and dual sinks. 3 bedrooms with sizable game room upstairs. Relaxing and spacious backyard with in ground pool and high fencing for complete privacy. Schedule your showing of this perfectly priced home today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12027 Riverview Drive have any available units?
12027 Riverview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12027 Riverview Drive have?
Some of 12027 Riverview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12027 Riverview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12027 Riverview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12027 Riverview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12027 Riverview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12027 Riverview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12027 Riverview Drive offers parking.
Does 12027 Riverview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12027 Riverview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12027 Riverview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12027 Riverview Drive has a pool.
Does 12027 Riverview Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 12027 Riverview Drive has accessible units.
Does 12027 Riverview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12027 Riverview Drive has units with dishwashers.

