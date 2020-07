Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous updated home in the ever popular River Oaks Place Condos. Two bedroom Two and one half baths. Gleaming hardwoods in large family room lead your into a fully updated kitchen with incredible cabinet space, planning or study area and large dining room. The private backyard patio area allow for barbecues and outdoor dining. Updates throughout and ready for move in.