Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Welcome to your next home! This charming bungalow inside Sunset Heights is an absolute gem. With beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding throughout, and one of the MOST spacious yards, you're bound to fall in love. Easy access to 610 and 45, all of the restaurants and shops within the Greater Heights, and only a few minutes from Downtown.