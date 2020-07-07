All apartments in Houston
Location

11918 Kirkholm Drive, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1111709?source=marketing

Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1801
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal ,& Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Be the next to call this gorgeous property home! It's located close to Hobby airport and it's easy to commute downtown. Huge living room that allows natural light in and features a lovely fireplace useful for cold days. Very large kitchen with more than enough cabinets and counter space. It also has a nice breakfast bar. Great sized 3 bedrooms with carpet floors and 2 stylish full baths. Also, the garage entrance is covered ... Won't last long SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11918 Kirkholm Drive have any available units?
11918 Kirkholm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11918 Kirkholm Drive have?
Some of 11918 Kirkholm Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11918 Kirkholm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11918 Kirkholm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11918 Kirkholm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11918 Kirkholm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11918 Kirkholm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11918 Kirkholm Drive offers parking.
Does 11918 Kirkholm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11918 Kirkholm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11918 Kirkholm Drive have a pool?
No, 11918 Kirkholm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11918 Kirkholm Drive have accessible units?
No, 11918 Kirkholm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11918 Kirkholm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11918 Kirkholm Drive has units with dishwashers.

