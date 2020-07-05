11819 Chessington Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJ-LJ2Rpuzg



Wont last long! Call or text right now to schedule an appointment: (281) 393-7531



This is a beautiful 2,257 sqft 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house for rent in the quiet neighborhood of Glenshire. It has been newly renovated with a modern design. Amazing location with easy access to Highway 59 and Beltway 8. 15 minutes from Galleria and CityCentre, 10 minutes from Sugarland. If you want space with easy access to city, this is where you want to be.



One story floor plan

4 bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

Fully renovated modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher)

Washer and Dryer Included

Smart Garage Door Opener for 2 car garage

Smart Thermostat for central AC

Huge backyard

Did not flood during Harvey!



Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, see applicable fees:

If the pet is under 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $125. Pet rent of $15 per month.

If the pet is over 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $250. Pet rent of $30 per month.



Wont last long! Call or text right now to schedule an appointment: (281) 393-7531



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/chessington-dr-houston-tx-77031-usa/0fc707d6-cf02-4217-93f0-aafa1f8d8905



(RLNE4791269)