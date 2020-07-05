All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:32 AM

11819 Chessington Drive

11819 Chessington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11819 Chessington Drive, Houston, TX 77031
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJ-LJ2Rpuzg

Wont last long! Call or text right now to schedule an appointment: (281) 393-7531

This is a beautiful 2,257 sqft 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house for rent in the quiet neighborhood of Glenshire. It has been newly renovated with a modern design. Amazing location with easy access to Highway 59 and Beltway 8. 15 minutes from Galleria and CityCentre, 10 minutes from Sugarland. If you want space with easy access to city, this is where you want to be.

One story floor plan
4 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
Fully renovated modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher)
Washer and Dryer Included
Smart Garage Door Opener for 2 car garage
Smart Thermostat for central AC
Huge backyard
Did not flood during Harvey!

Pets are accepted on a case by case basis, see applicable fees:
If the pet is under 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $125. Pet rent of $15 per month.
If the pet is over 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $250. Pet rent of $30 per month.

Wont last long! Call or text right now to schedule an appointment: (281) 393-7531

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/chessington-dr-houston-tx-77031-usa/0fc707d6-cf02-4217-93f0-aafa1f8d8905

(RLNE4791269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11819 Chessington Drive have any available units?
11819 Chessington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11819 Chessington Drive have?
Some of 11819 Chessington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11819 Chessington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11819 Chessington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11819 Chessington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11819 Chessington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11819 Chessington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11819 Chessington Drive offers parking.
Does 11819 Chessington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11819 Chessington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11819 Chessington Drive have a pool?
No, 11819 Chessington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11819 Chessington Drive have accessible units?
No, 11819 Chessington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11819 Chessington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11819 Chessington Drive has units with dishwashers.

