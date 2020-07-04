11816 Jelicoe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage just received fresh interior paint and sits on a corner lot. It have a game room and formal dining room. The kitchen w/ 42in cabinets opens to the breakfast area and family room. Downstairs has laminate flooring (carpet upstairs only). Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. The location is just south of Downtown, the Medical Center and the 610 loop off of Tx-288, with easy access to Beltway 8. Pearland's shops and restaurants are minutes away. Call for an appointment today.