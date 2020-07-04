All apartments in Houston
11816 Jelicoe Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:56 PM

11816 Jelicoe Drive

11816 Jelicoe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11816 Jelicoe Drive, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage just received fresh interior paint and sits on a corner lot. It have a game room and formal dining room. The kitchen w/ 42in cabinets opens to the breakfast area and family room. Downstairs has laminate flooring (carpet upstairs only). Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. The location is just south of Downtown, the Medical Center and the 610 loop off of Tx-288, with easy access to Beltway 8. Pearland's shops and restaurants are minutes away. Call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11816 Jelicoe Drive have any available units?
11816 Jelicoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11816 Jelicoe Drive have?
Some of 11816 Jelicoe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11816 Jelicoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11816 Jelicoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11816 Jelicoe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11816 Jelicoe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11816 Jelicoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11816 Jelicoe Drive offers parking.
Does 11816 Jelicoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11816 Jelicoe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11816 Jelicoe Drive have a pool?
No, 11816 Jelicoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11816 Jelicoe Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 11816 Jelicoe Drive has accessible units.
Does 11816 Jelicoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11816 Jelicoe Drive has units with dishwashers.

