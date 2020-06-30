All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:14 PM

11815 Poplar Creek Drive

11815 Poplar Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11815 Poplar Creek Dr, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully maintained one story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of the energy corridor, minutes away from City Centre, Beltway 8, and I-10. The three generously sized bedrooms, den with vaulted ceiling, and gourmet kitchen will make you feel right at home. Sliding glass doors lead to a manicured fenced yard and deck perfect for outdoor entertaining. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included. Great neighborhood w/ subdivision pool & tennis courts nearby. (Per Seller home did not flood in Harvey. The fireplace is not safe to use and cannot be used during the lease.) Ready for immediate move-in. A great place to call home. Update-Kitchen cabinets are now light grey and the guest bathroom has been painted a cream color.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11815 Poplar Creek Drive have any available units?
11815 Poplar Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11815 Poplar Creek Drive have?
Some of 11815 Poplar Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11815 Poplar Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11815 Poplar Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11815 Poplar Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11815 Poplar Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11815 Poplar Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11815 Poplar Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 11815 Poplar Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11815 Poplar Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11815 Poplar Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11815 Poplar Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 11815 Poplar Creek Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 11815 Poplar Creek Drive has accessible units.
Does 11815 Poplar Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11815 Poplar Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

