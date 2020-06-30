11815 Poplar Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully maintained one story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of the energy corridor, minutes away from City Centre, Beltway 8, and I-10. The three generously sized bedrooms, den with vaulted ceiling, and gourmet kitchen will make you feel right at home. Sliding glass doors lead to a manicured fenced yard and deck perfect for outdoor entertaining. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included. Great neighborhood w/ subdivision pool & tennis courts nearby. (Per Seller home did not flood in Harvey. The fireplace is not safe to use and cannot be used during the lease.) Ready for immediate move-in. A great place to call home. Update-Kitchen cabinets are now light grey and the guest bathroom has been painted a cream color.