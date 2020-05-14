11811 Ryewater Drive

Amenities

Awesome totally upgraded 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Pasadena ISD. Tiled throughout living/ dining room, open floor plan, to kitchen. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances- including washer and dryer. Both bathrooms are also upgraded with shower/tub combo. large walk in closet to master bedroom. Awesome large covered patio in backyard, great for entertaining, with privacy backyard. Fresh landscaping. New A/C System. Conveniently located to I-45 and the Beltway/ Sam Houston. 5 minutes from Ellington Field. Must see/ wont last long! ALL PETS ARE ALLOWED- No restrictions. Pet friendly!