118 Detering Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking garage guest parking

Wonderful 3-story executive townhome located in the Rice Military/Washington Corridor area, yet tucked away from the hustle-and-bustle of Washington Ave. Easy walking distance to fantastic restaurants, venues, and Memorial Park. The open 2nd-floor living/dining/kitchen area is perfect for entertaining with a fireplace, rustic pine floors, architectural moldings, recessed lighting, and island kitchen. The expansive 3rd-floor master retreat brings a sitting area, recessed ceilings, an en-suite bath, dual vanities/walk-in closets, and a serene covered balcony overlooking the courtyard: the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or read a book. The 1st floor contains the guest bedroom/office spaces, hall bath, utility room, beautiful bamboo floors, and opens directly onto the brick paved courtyard. Located just minutes away from the best Houston has to offer. Also a rarity for Rice Military: Visitor Parking in front of the complex!