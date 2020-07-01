All apartments in Houston
118 Detering Street

118 Detering Street · No Longer Available
Location

118 Detering Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
garage
guest parking
Wonderful 3-story executive townhome located in the Rice Military/Washington Corridor area, yet tucked away from the hustle-and-bustle of Washington Ave. Easy walking distance to fantastic restaurants, venues, and Memorial Park. The open 2nd-floor living/dining/kitchen area is perfect for entertaining with a fireplace, rustic pine floors, architectural moldings, recessed lighting, and island kitchen. The expansive 3rd-floor master retreat brings a sitting area, recessed ceilings, an en-suite bath, dual vanities/walk-in closets, and a serene covered balcony overlooking the courtyard: the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or read a book. The 1st floor contains the guest bedroom/office spaces, hall bath, utility room, beautiful bamboo floors, and opens directly onto the brick paved courtyard. Located just minutes away from the best Houston has to offer. Also a rarity for Rice Military: Visitor Parking in front of the complex!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Detering Street have any available units?
118 Detering Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Detering Street have?
Some of 118 Detering Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Detering Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 Detering Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Detering Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 Detering Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 118 Detering Street offer parking?
Yes, 118 Detering Street offers parking.
Does 118 Detering Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Detering Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Detering Street have a pool?
No, 118 Detering Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 Detering Street have accessible units?
Yes, 118 Detering Street has accessible units.
Does 118 Detering Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Detering Street has units with dishwashers.

